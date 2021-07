H.E.R. calls working with Barack and Michelle Obama on the Netflix series, We the People, "life-changing." ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the singer as well as series creator Chris Nee and director Peter Ramsey about the new animated show -- which is produced by the Obamas through their Higher Ground Productions as well as by Kenya Barris through his Khalabo Ink Society banner -- that focuses on educating children on United States civics lessons through music.