More than 90% of families in the US will qualify for the child tax credit payments that start next week. Is your family in that group or outside the eligibility limits?. As is the case with things tax-related, the child tax credit rules can feel rather ... elaborate. To receive the payments, your family needs to bring in less than a certain amount of income, and your dependents must meet certain requirements. And there's more to know about babies born in 2021. On top of that, the advance monthly payments are optional, so parents can choose instead to receive the entire payout next year.