Cosmetic Prosthetics Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Investment Analysis, Trends, Growth, Development Factors, Future Scope, Challenges and 2028 Forecast Research Report

The global Energy as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 127.63 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing preference in the energy sector towards decentralized power generation. Rising need for energy production in a sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable manner is another major factor driving demand for decentralized energy and supporting revenue growth of the global energy as a service market. Empowerment of businesses, local consumers, and communities with the help of decentralized energy as the smaller power generation plants can be connected to the grid is boosting steady utilization of decentralized power distribution services.