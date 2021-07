Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched a great offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to Dubai. All Emirates customers can now enjoy Dubai from a new perspective with a complimentary ticket to At the Top, Burj Khalifa – one of the world’s highest observation decks. To enjoy the ultimate bird’s eye view of the fascinating and ever-changing landscape of Dubai, Emirates’ customers can avail of this incredible, value-added offer for tickets in any cabin class. To get their free entry, customers need to book their travel to Dubai on emirates.com with a promo code TOP2021 or via participating travel agents before 22nd of July for travel until 30th September 2021.