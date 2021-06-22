Plano to hold first Family Fun Fourth of July parade

The city of Plano, government in conjunction with the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce, will be hosts to the first Family Fun Fourth of July Independence Day parade! The good, old-fashion, parade promises to bring a hometown celebration of freedom to Plano. Individuals are encouraged to decorate a bicycle, or wagon, and join us at 12:30 p.m. to line up in the lot in front of the Plano Police Department. Parade will begin at 1 p.m. and end at the splash pad. Pets are welcome. There will be a food truck and touch a truck.