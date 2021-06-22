‘Coco’ Chanel persisted irreplaceably, seduced Paris
Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, 1920“Luck is a way of being. Luck is not a little person. Luck is my soul.” — Gabrielle Chanel. Gabrielle Chanel was born in 1883 to a laundrywoman and an itinerant street vendor who peddled work clothes and undergarments. He lived a nomadic life. The family resided in rundown lodgings. When her mother died when Gabriele was 11, she was sent to an orphanage at the convent of Aubazine. It was a stark, frugal, life and her six years there taught her how to sew.thevoice.us