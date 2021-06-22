‘Coco’ Chanel persisted irreplaceably, seduced Paris

Since the devastating effects of the pandemic, the fashion industry responded responsibly, eschewing the fashion calendar, opting for virtual presentations, or hibernating altogether (only to surprise us with an IRL show). But as the world reopens, so do the runways. Couture fall-winter 2022 marks the first return of fashion week as a whole, with brands, editors, and influencers alike flocking to Paris to take it all in, in person. Cue dramatic music. This reentrance is opulent and optimistic, prepping us for real-life events to come. So far, designers are ticking all the boxes that haute couture is known for: lush textiles, handwoven details, extravagant venues, and wedding gowns with built-in disco balls.