Naperville pulls together to help clean up damage from tornado

Sunday evening into Monday morning, a devastating tornado touched down in Naperville on the Southeast side near 75th and Ranchview. Although the damage was still being realized, the men and woman of the Naperville Professional Firefighters were there searching homes, assisting in evacuation, and providing medical care. Along with our brothers and sisters from the Naperville Police Department FOP Lodge 42 and Naperville Electric Department IBEW 134, we were able to assist our community throughout the night.