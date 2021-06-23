Cancel
Nevada State

Nevada awarded $4M federal grant to develop job-training program

By Dylan Svoboda
reviewjournal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada is getting nearly $4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor as part of a nationwide workforce development initiative. Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh announced the federal grant during a roundtable discussion Tuesday with labor and education leaders at the College of Southern Nevada. The award aims to “develop, modernize and diversify” apprenticeship programs in health care, information technology and manufacturing, among other fields, in Nevada.

Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on north Florida's Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall Wednesday on north Florida's Gulf Coast, and could bring with it as much as 9 inches of rain, flooding and life-threatening storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. that Elsa made landfall in Taylor County with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and higher gusts. Tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. Last week, she was disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field on Tuesday said coaches chose not...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Gates Foundation says co-chair Melinda could leave after two years

July 7 (Reuters) - The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together. The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
Key West, FLPosted by
NBC News

9 missing in waters south of Key West, Coast Guard says

Nine people are missing in the waters off Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels toward Florida, officials said. At least 15 people were rescued on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet. A marine vessel initially pulled two people from the waters about 23 miles southeast of...

