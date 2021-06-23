Nevada awarded $4M federal grant to develop job-training program

Nevada is getting nearly $4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor as part of a nationwide workforce development initiative. Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh announced the federal grant during a roundtable discussion Tuesday with labor and education leaders at the College of Southern Nevada. The award aims to “develop, modernize and diversify” apprenticeship programs in health care, information technology and manufacturing, among other fields, in Nevada.