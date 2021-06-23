WHO: More evidence needed on COVID-19 vaccines in children

Despite the overwhelming evidence in scores of published medical studies which have clearly shown the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination, many sectors of the country and indeed the world still remain skeptical regarding the safety, efficacy, or both regarding the novel mRNA vaccines. Health experts are convinced that mass immunization of at least 70% or greater of the US population is the key to prevention of further outbreaks and the morbidity and mortality that will invariably accompany these outbreaks. Communities across the country have used some interesting methods to convince hold outs or fence-sitters to take the jab. These include offering lottery tickets for multi-million-dollar prizes in Michigan and Ohio, free college tuition for teenagers in several states and discounts for a variety of products ranging from Krispy Kreme donuts to Samuel Adams beer. Maine is offering fishing and hunting licenses and Illinois is offering tickets to Six Flags Great America. However, one of the most coveted prizes is being offered by the NFL: a chance to win one of 50 tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl in Los Angeles in February 2022.