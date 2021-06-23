Cancel
Public Health

WHO: More evidence needed on COVID-19 vaccines in children

By Gray News Staff
Kait 8
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - The World Health Organization said that it requires more evidence on coronavirus vaccines in children before it can make any recommendations. “Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers,” the WHO states on its website.

www.kait8.com
