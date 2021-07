Las Vegas — Marlin Smith, a 1966 graduate of Nederland High School, died from injuries sustained after a road rage altercation that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a green Chevy Suburban cut Smith off, and he honked his horn. A passenger in the Suburban, police say, then walked over to Smith’s Jeep and threw a beer can at his Jeep. Smith got out of his Jeep and confronted a passenger of the Suburban. An altercation moved in front of the Suburban, and Smith was run over on Desert Inn near Boulder Highway. Authorities later pulled over a Suburban and two people were detained. Arrest information was not released.