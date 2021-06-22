Cancel
NFL

New weapon, same number: John Brown has wasted no time establishing chemistry with Derek Carr

By Levi Edwards
Raiders
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can't tell you what it is, but there's something that Derek Carr loves about seeing the No. 15 on a football field. Dating back to the three seasons Michael Crabtree rocked No. 15 in Oakland and racked up more than 2,500 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns, there has been something special about DC's connection with No. 15. Last season, Carr created the same rapport with No. 15 Nelson Agholor, who had 896 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season before leaving for the New England Patriots.

Derek Carr
Nelly
John Brown
