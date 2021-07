The field was stacked going into the 1500 meter finals at the 2021 Olympic Trials on Monday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, but Elle Purrier St. Pierre was the clear favorite. Sticking with her would be everyone’s objective if they wanted to grab a top three spot and earn their place on Team USA to head to Tokyo later this summer. One thing’s for sure: Cory McGee understood the assignment. And she delivered.