Loki: Miss Minutes Voice Actress Addresses Comparisons to Jurassic Park's Mr. DNA

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss Minutes, the animated avatar of the Time Variance Authority on Disney+'s Loki, seems to many fans to be directly inspired by Mr. DNA from Jurassic Park. The one person who didn't notice it right away, ironically, is Tara Strong, the legendary voice actress who gives life to the character. You might think, given how quickly the fans latched onto that connection, that it was pretty transparent. Not for Strong, though, who didn't pick up on it until she heard someone else actually talking about it directly. Of course, it's not always that straightforward when you're looking at something on a page. Still, it's a fun thing to know that she kind of learned it alongside everyone else.

