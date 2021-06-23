5 Best Steak Restaurants in Colorado

amirali mirhashemian / Unsplash

if Steakhouses have been a staple in Colorado for decades. The obsession with well-prepared steaks in Coloradan culture traces back to the wild days of the West. Below is a selection of restaurants that serve prime cuts of beef, from old favorites to newcomers. The best steakhouses in Colorado offer a wide range of steaks from ribeye to filet mignon. So, when you find yourself in Colorado, you need not to worry about where to find the best places to satisfy your steak cravings. We have listed them down for you.

1. Denver Chophouse & Brewery, Denver, CO

In addition to serving prime cuts, Denver Chophouse & Brewery also offers craft beers. With its exciting menu and extensive selection of whiskeys and bourbons, the steakhouse offers a great wine list and a formidable bourbon list. Besides porterhouse steaks, you can also find a wide variety of fish, pork, and chicken dishes. Denver Chophouse offers a wide variety of juicy cuts, including ribeye and sirloin. The best thing about this store is they are open from lunchtime through dinner.

Location: 1735 19th St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80202, United States

Website: https://www.denverchophouse.com/

Phone: +1 303-296-0800

Store Hours: M-Sun, 11am - 10pm

2. The Capital Grille, Denver, CO

As part of a small chain, this upscale restaurant offers perfectly seasoned dry-aged steaks. The Capital Grille, located in historic Larimer Square, serves a variety of delicacies, including steaks, lobster mac and cheese, and a vast wine list. The restaurant is located just steps from downtown entertainment venues and has been serving top-quality beef for 25 years now.

Location: 1450 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202, United States

Website: http://www.capitalgrille.com/

Phone: +1 303-539-2500

Store Hours: M-F 11am - 10pm, Sat 4:30pm - 10pm, Sun 4pm - 9pm.

3. Buckhorn Exchange, Denver, CO

A famous Denver steakhouse is Buckhorn Exchange, the oldest steakhouse in the city. You should eat here just to see the decor, which is filled with historical artifacts and taxidermy. Many interesting people have walked through Buckhorn Exchange doors over the years, including celebrities and former presidents. There is no place like this steakhouse for unique meats such as ostrich, yak, elk, quail, buffalo, game hen, pork, rattlesnake, or even alligator tail.

Location: 1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204, United States

Website: https://www.buckhorn.com/

Phone: +1 303-534-9505

Store Hours: M-Thu 5pm - 9pm, F-Sun 4:30pm - 9:30pm

4. Guard and Grace, Denver, CO

Guard and Grace offer an elegant atmosphere complete with an oyster bar and a walk-in wine cellar with over 4,000 bottles. Grass-fed beef steaks are also available here in various cuts and sizes, and you can make them wood-fired according to your tastes. Guard and Grace has something on its menu for vegetarians as well. There are unique sauce options such as brandy peppercorn or crab oscar at this steakhouse for those who need a great sauce with their steak. A popular side dish, oak-fired carrots complement any entree.

Location: 1801 California St, Denver, CO 80202, United States

Website: https://guardandgrace.getbento.com/#

Phone: +1 303-293-8500

Store Hours: M-Thu 4pm - 9:30pm, F-Sat 4pm - 10pm, Sun 4pm - 9:30pm

5. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Englewood, CO

You'll find a dry-aged steak that has been expertly prepared at Fleming's. The prime ribeye at Fleming's has been aged a minimum of 21 days. Despite being a part of a steakhouse chain, Fleming's hasn't gained national popularity for nothing. Steak lovers should visit this restaurant. The extensive wine list at Fleming's has been paired with an iPad that offers a variety of wine options to help you choose the perfect drink to pair with your steak.

Location: 191 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO 80112, United States

Website: https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/

There is no better experience than eating at one of these steakhouses when you are in Colorado. These are some of the best steakhouses in Colorado that you will surely like. Good luck with your dinner!

