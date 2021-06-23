Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

5 Best Steak Restaurants in Colorado

Posted by 
Junaid Kamal
Junaid Kamal
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hFjm_0acVf7RP00
amirali mirhashemian / Unsplash

if Steakhouses have been a staple in Colorado for decades. The obsession with well-prepared steaks in Coloradan culture traces back to the wild days of the West. Below is a selection of restaurants that serve prime cuts of beef, from old favorites to newcomers. The best steakhouses in Colorado offer a wide range of steaks from ribeye to filet mignon. So, when you find yourself in Colorado, you need not to worry about where to find the best places to satisfy your steak cravings. We have listed them down for you.

1. Denver Chophouse & Brewery, Denver, CO

In addition to serving prime cuts, Denver Chophouse & Brewery also offers craft beers. With its exciting menu and extensive selection of whiskeys and bourbons, the steakhouse offers a great wine list and a formidable bourbon list. Besides porterhouse steaks, you can also find a wide variety of fish, pork, and chicken dishes. Denver Chophouse offers a wide variety of juicy cuts, including ribeye and sirloin. The best thing about this store is they are open from lunchtime through dinner.

Location: 1735 19th St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80202, United States

Website: https://www.denverchophouse.com/

Phone: +1 303-296-0800

Store Hours: M-Sun, 11am - 10pm

2. The Capital Grille, Denver, CO

As part of a small chain, this upscale restaurant offers perfectly seasoned dry-aged steaks. The Capital Grille, located in historic Larimer Square, serves a variety of delicacies, including steaks, lobster mac and cheese, and a vast wine list. The restaurant is located just steps from downtown entertainment venues and has been serving top-quality beef for 25 years now.

Location: 1450 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202, United States

Website: http://www.capitalgrille.com/

Phone: +1 303-539-2500

Store Hours: M-F 11am - 10pm, Sat 4:30pm - 10pm, Sun 4pm - 9pm.

3. Buckhorn Exchange, Denver, CO

A famous Denver steakhouse is Buckhorn Exchange, the oldest steakhouse in the city. You should eat here just to see the decor, which is filled with historical artifacts and taxidermy. Many interesting people have walked through Buckhorn Exchange doors over the years, including celebrities and former presidents. There is no place like this steakhouse for unique meats such as ostrich, yak, elk, quail, buffalo, game hen, pork, rattlesnake, or even alligator tail.

Location: 1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204, United States

Website: https://www.buckhorn.com/

Phone: +1 303-534-9505

Store Hours: M-Thu 5pm - 9pm, F-Sun 4:30pm - 9:30pm

4. Guard and Grace, Denver, CO

Guard and Grace offer an elegant atmosphere complete with an oyster bar and a walk-in wine cellar with over 4,000 bottles. Grass-fed beef steaks are also available here in various cuts and sizes, and you can make them wood-fired according to your tastes. Guard and Grace has something on its menu for vegetarians as well. There are unique sauce options such as brandy peppercorn or crab oscar at this steakhouse for those who need a great sauce with their steak. A popular side dish, oak-fired carrots complement any entree.

Location: 1801 California St, Denver, CO 80202, United States

Website: https://guardandgrace.getbento.com/#

Phone: +1 303-293-8500

Store Hours: M-Thu 4pm - 9:30pm, F-Sat 4pm - 10pm, Sun 4pm - 9:30pm

5. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Englewood, CO

You'll find a dry-aged steak that has been expertly prepared at Fleming's. The prime ribeye at Fleming's has been aged a minimum of 21 days. Despite being a part of a steakhouse chain, Fleming's hasn't gained national popularity for nothing. Steak lovers should visit this restaurant. The extensive wine list at Fleming's has been paired with an iPad that offers a variety of wine options to help you choose the perfect drink to pair with your steak.

Location: 191 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO 80112, United States

Website: https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/

Phone:

Store Hours:

There is no better experience than eating at one of these steakhouses when you are in Colorado. These are some of the best steakhouses in Colorado that you will surely like. Good luck with your dinner!

if you like this article please let us know us in the comment section the best steak restaurant in Colorado.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Junaid Kamal

Junaid Kamal

Colorado State
538
Followers
21
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

I am a writer, writing local US news.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fleming, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
State
California State
Local
Colorado Restaurants
City
Englewood, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steaks#Food Drink#Best Steak Restaurants#St Ste 100#United States Website#M Sun#Buckhorn Exchange#Co 80204#Co Guard#Wine Bar#Inverness Dr W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida braces as Elsa gets closer to coast

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early Wednesday, hours before it was expected to make landfall on Florida's north Gulf coast, forecasters said. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the west coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Elsa could dump as much as 9 inches of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haitian president assassinated at home, sparking fears of widespread turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in a "barbaric act", the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation. The assassination coincided with a wave of gang violence in Port-au-Prince...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
Key West, FLPosted by
NBC News

9 missing in waters south of Key West, Coast Guard says

Nine people are missing in the waters off Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels toward Florida, officials said. At least 15 people were rescued on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet. A marine vessel initially pulled two people from the waters about 23 miles southeast of...
Montana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials resumed searching by ground and from the air Wednesday for a grizzly bear that killed a camper in a western Montana town. A helicopter was flying over the area around the small town of Ovando in pursuit of the bear, which will be killed if found, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon said. Large traps made out of culverts were set around the area in hopes of capturing the bruin.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Pentagon cancels $10 billion cloud contract given to Microsoft over Amazon

Washington CNN — The Department of Defense is canceling a controversial $10 billion cloud computing contract that had been awarded to Microsoft (MSFT) over Amazon (AMZN) under the Trump administration. The department announced Tuesday that it is canceling the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract that was previously awarded to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.

Comments / 2

Community Policy