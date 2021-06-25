Cleveland Clinic shares what sneezing does to your heart

Usman Yousaf/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — There is an idea when you sneeze, your heart skipped a beat.

It might sound a little hard to believe, but our body does some weird and wonderful things.

A cardiologist, Kenneth Mayuga, MD, explained what happens to your heart when you sneeze.

The first thing you need to know is the difference between your heart is stopping and when your heart is pausing.

Dr. Mayuga pointed out that the heart doesn’t beat at a fixed rate. Instead, it speeds up and slows down all the time, depending on many factors. For instance, your heartbeat slows down when you’re sleeping, and it speeds up when you’re running.

“When we talk about the ‘heart stopping’ in medical terms, we generally mean a pause that lasts at least 3 seconds,” he says.

However, a long pause can be a sign of a heart rhythm problem. Meanwhile, the good news is, “Sneezing, as a normal body function, does not generally cause those long pauses.”

So what is it that actually happens to your heart? Well, sneezes do have the power to slow down your heart rate, at least for a short time.

Dr. Mayuga says, “While sneezing may have the potential to slow the heartbeat for a very short amount of time — for example, from an increase in what’s called the vagal tone — overall we do not see it causing clinically meaningful pauses.”

He found out through heart monitors that can record your heart rate and rhythm for up to four years. “These monitors are designed to detect clinically meaningful heart pauses, which is something we generally don’t see with sneezing.”

As a result, the heart’s rhythm is momentarily thrown off-kilter, but your heart doesn’t actually stop.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.