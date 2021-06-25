Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Clinic shares what sneezing does to your heart

Posted by 
Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVrjD_0acVf4nE00
Usman Yousaf/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — There is an idea when you sneeze, your heart skipped a beat.

It might sound a little hard to believe, but our body does some weird and wonderful things.

A cardiologist, Kenneth Mayuga, MD, explained what happens to your heart when you sneeze.

The first thing you need to know is the difference between your heart is stopping and when your heart is pausing.

Dr. Mayuga pointed out that the heart doesn’t beat at a fixed rate. Instead, it speeds up and slows down all the time, depending on many factors. For instance, your heartbeat slows down when you’re sleeping, and it speeds up when you’re running.

“When we talk about the ‘heart stopping’ in medical terms, we generally mean a pause that lasts at least 3 seconds,” he says.

However, a long pause can be a sign of a heart rhythm problem. Meanwhile, the good news is, “Sneezing, as a normal body function, does not generally cause those long pauses.”

So what is it that actually happens to your heart? Well, sneezes do have the power to slow down your heart rate, at least for a short time.

Dr. Mayuga says, “While sneezing may have the potential to slow the heartbeat for a very short amount of time — for example, from an increase in what’s called the vagal tone — overall we do not see it causing clinically meaningful pauses.”

He found out through heart monitors that can record your heart rate and rhythm for up to four years. “These monitors are designed to detect clinically meaningful heart pauses, which is something we generally don’t see with sneezing.”

As a result, the heart’s rhythm is momentarily thrown off-kilter, but your heart doesn’t actually stop.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Terrence Jacobs

Terrence Jacobs

Cleveland, OH
248
Followers
175
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Ohio-born, Cleveland raised and blessed with wanderlust

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Clinic#Heart Monitors#Heart Rhythm#Sneezing#Heart Rate#Md#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Learn more about how to protect your kidneys

CLEVELAND, OH — Unless you've had difficulties with your kidneys in the past, you probably take it for granted that they're in good shape. However, chronic kidney disease affects one in every five men, and one in every four women in the United States. And the majority of those who have it are unaware of it.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Prevent heart disease and stroke by controlling blood pressure

CLEVELAND, OH — According to follow-up data from the landmark SPRINT study, compared to lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 140 mm Hg, aggressive blood pressure management by lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 12 mm Hg has been confirmed to dramatically reduce the risk of heart diseases and stroke, as well as prevent death from all causes.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

The Case Comprehensive Cancer Center receives a $250,000 fund for collaborative research study

CLEVELAND, OH — The Case Comprehensive Cancer Center (Case CCC) received a $250,000 fund for a collaborative research study in lung cancer. The fund was received from brothers Lorne and Erick Novick, honoring their late father, The Andrew Novick Study, and will focus on Artificial Study and Epigenomics for Cancer Disparities. The fund pairs with the work of two well-known researchers in oncology, Anant Madabhushi and Peter Scacheri.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Safe and fun summer with bonfires and backyard barbecues

CLEVELAND, OH — Summer of 2021 is in full swing, and so are the bonfires and backyard barbecues. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, outdoor activities have been the most preferred way to de-stress and to escape the overwhelming effects of a long term isolation. Bonfires and backyard barbecues are some of the best activities to spend during summer months. They can be a great plan to have fun, but being around open flames is not always safe and it requires careful approaches.

Comments / 8

Community Policy