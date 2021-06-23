Severe Weather Statement issued for Merrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MERRICK COUNTY At 941 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Central City, or 26 miles northeast of Grand Island, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Central City and Archer. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH