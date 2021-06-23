Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick; Nance; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NANCE...NORTHEASTERN MERRICK AND CENTRAL POLK COUNTIES At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Silver Creek, or 20 miles southwest of Columbus, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Osceola around 800 PM CDT. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH