Seattle, WA

Man charged with stealing cop’s vehicle after fatal hit, run

The Associated Press
 14 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man was charged Tuesday with felony hit and run and the theft of a vehicle of an off-duty Seattle police officer, who was fatally struck by a car while helping people involved in a crash, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Roger Lee Owens Jr., 49, was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris’ personal vehicle, The Seattle Times reported.

Owens was driving a U-Haul van involved in a three-car collision on Interstate 5 on June 13, prosecutors said, when Harris pulled over and the driver of a fourth car wasn’t able to stop and hit Harris.

Owens then stole Harris’ vehicle and left it in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood, according to the State Patrol. Police said he took her backpack, which had her badge and gun.

Owens told police on Friday that he panicked and took her vehicle, documents said. Owens was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. According to the documents, Owens said two days later, he put her gun in a garbage can.

On Saturday, a judge found sufficient probable cause to continue holding Owens on $325,000 bail, which includes a $75,000 bail in an earlier incident in which Owens is being investigated. Owens waived his right to appear in court Saturday, and was represented by a King County public defender.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Harris is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

