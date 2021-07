LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- Rabo AgriFinance LLC may stand in the way of the sale of farm and ranch assets of southeastern Washington's Easterday Ranches Inc. Easterday asked a federal bankruptcy court to issue a temporary restraining order and injunction against the creditor. Rabobank is trying to collect nearly $1.1 million owed it by Easterday, as the rancher who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection looks to sell assets.