Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

71-year-old man missing on hike of Mount Lemmon found dead

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 71-year-old hiker reported missing on Mount Lemmon has been found dead, authorities said Tuesday.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials said the body of John “Jack” Menard was located about three miles northwest of the Gordon Hirabayahsi Campground.

Menard started hiking the Arizona Trail on June 17 in Oracle and planned to hike from American Flag Ranch to the Gordon Hirabayashi Campground and get picked up on June 20.

When he didn’t show up at the meeting location, Menard was declared missing and search and rescue deputies along with the assistance of the Southern Arizona Rescue Association began looking for him.

The extensive three-day search involved crews from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities said the cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Cochise, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Lemmon#Search And Rescue#Southern Arizona#Ap#Oracle#American Flag Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Hiking
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
The Associated Press

Las Vegas jail inmate dies after complaining of muscle pain

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An inmate at the county jail has died after apparently falling ill and complaining of muscle pain, Las Vegas police said Wednesday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the inmate was being moved to be transported when he complained he did not feel well and had muscle pain. Officers brought the man back to his cell, the department said, and a few minutes later other inmates notified police that the man was not breathing.

Comments / 5

Community Policy