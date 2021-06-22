Mill Bill Passes Assembly, Bipartisan Amendment Not Adopted

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A bill to help buy back two idled paper mills has passed one chamber of the Wisconsin legislature. Tuesday evening the Wisconsin Assembly passed Bill 367, informally known as the Mill Bill, to fund a $50 million loan for the purchase of the idled Verso mill in Wisconsin Rapids and a $15 million loan for the mill in Park Falls. The money for the loans will come from both the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and from the State of Wisconsin’s Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.