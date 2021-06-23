Christine Wings Her Work

For nearly a decade, My 600-Lb. Life has documented the stories of people whose weight has reached dangerous levels. By the time they’re featured on the show, undergoing weight loss surgery is the only thing that can save them from serious health issues and even death. Although everyone featured on the show wants to lead a healthier lifestyle, it always proves to be easier said than done. Ashley Taylor, who was featured on the show during season eight, is one of the most memorable cast members. At the beginning of her episode, she weighed in at more than 600 pounds. Even doing the simplest household tasks was a struggle for Ashley and she was in constant pain.