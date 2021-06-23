Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christine Wings Her Work

By Christine
Posted by 
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been about four months now that you have been getting an inside look into my brain with the segment, Christine-ology -- what I think, feel, or feel passionate about. I've talked about The Bachelor, my love of hot showers, Trader Joe's, and couponing. I've gotten controversial from time to time, spoken about the woes of adulting, and even had an entire Christine-ology dedicated to absolutely nothing. But, over these last few months I've never forgotten to do my work! Until last night... I totally forgot about it until I got into work this morning. So what came out of it was this not-so-great poem below.

mix957gr.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christine Ology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipsmyheraldreview.com

Claire Holt plans to spend time with her kids before working again

Claire Holt wants to spend more time with her children before she heads back to her acting career. The ‘Originals’ star has son James, two, and daughter Elle, nine months, with her husband Andrew Joblon, and has said she wants to get back into acting again, but wants to wait until her kids let her “out the front door”.
TV & Videosdexerto.com

Addison Rae reveals her biggest pet peeve when she’s in a relationship

TikTok sensation Addison Rae revealed one of the biggest things that bothers her when she’s in a relationship on a new episode of her podcast with guest 24kGoldn. As one of TikTok’s biggest stars with over 80 million followers, there are naturally plenty of fans who have become invested in her love life during her time on the platform.
Relationship AdviceETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton on the Keys to a Successful Marriage (Exclusive)

Three years after getting married on the set of Love Is Blind, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are still going strong!. The fan-favorite couple recently invited ET to their creative studio in Atlanta, where they opened up about everything from marriage to behind-the-scenes show secrets, exciting new projects and more. They also got candid on what it was like spending so much extra time at home together amid the coronavirus pandemic.
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Ashley Taylor from My 600lb Life?

For nearly a decade, My 600-Lb. Life has documented the stories of people whose weight has reached dangerous levels. By the time they’re featured on the show, undergoing weight loss surgery is the only thing that can save them from serious health issues and even death. Although everyone featured on the show wants to lead a healthier lifestyle, it always proves to be easier said than done. Ashley Taylor, who was featured on the show during season eight, is one of the most memorable cast members. At the beginning of her episode, she weighed in at more than 600 pounds. Even doing the simplest household tasks was a struggle for Ashley and she was in constant pain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy