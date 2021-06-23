Letter: Talking about climate change

It’s freezing outside—how is the climate getting warmer?. I’m only one person. What can I possibly do to slow the effects of climate change?. There’s plenty of basic questions when it comes to understanding climate change. Misinformation—much of it deliberately spread by industries facing a reckoning for their role in a warming climate—abounds. With the help of leading scientists and researchers from AMC and elsewhere, we’ve published a series of articles over the last few years laying out the basics on why the climate crisis exists, how it threatens flora and fauna, forests and waters, and beaches and mountains of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, and why it’s important to take action. We hope you’ll partner with us in protecting the outdoor spaces we love from the harshest effects of climate change and use these resources to better understand the crisis we face.