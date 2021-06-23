Cancel
Environment

Letter: Talking about climate change

Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 14 days ago
Much is written regarding Climate Change, including Butch Mazzuca’s recent column, “Americans want the full story.” This is well written with salient points. My point of relevance, my metaphor, is should my friend be standing near a thousand-foot cliff, a precipitous fall from which he would perish, and there is a marble size pebble or several adjacent to his feet, my science, observation, knowledge suggest should he or she step thereon they may perish. Therefore, I warn them.

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

#Climate Change#Weather#Americans
