Alexander County, NC

Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts planned in September

By From staff reports
Statesville Record & Landmark
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day of innovative, hands on arts and heritage activities is planned for the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 40th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts. This one-of-a-kind, arts and cultural heritage festival will be held on Sept. 25 on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Celebration of the Arts is a free admission street festival that features unique, family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages. The center’s Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts festival has featured diversely talented artists, crafters and performers since 1981.

statesville.com
County
Alexander County, NC
City
Hiddenite, NC
#Arts And Crafts#Hiddenite Church Road#The Hiddenite Center#Habitat For Humanity
