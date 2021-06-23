Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts planned in September

A day of innovative, hands on arts and heritage activities is planned for the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 40th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts. This one-of-a-kind, arts and cultural heritage festival will be held on Sept. 25 on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Celebration of the Arts is a free admission street festival that features unique, family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages. The center’s Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts festival has featured diversely talented artists, crafters and performers since 1981.