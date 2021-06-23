C.L.Salter first-grade teacher wins classroom grant
C.L. Salter Elementary School first-grade teacher Kristin Harper has been awarded a $1,000 classroom grant through the Alabama Power Foundation. According to a news release, the classroom grant program provides teachers with grants of up to $1,000 to purchase materials and supplies that can be used to improve the classroom environment and enhance students’ ability to learn. Harper will use her funds to purchase hands-on science and math teaching materials.www.annistonstar.com