Frustrated Daniel Negreanu looks to avoid sweep by Phil Hellmuth

E083: Lynne Ji on Busting to JRB, Playing on a Fake ID, & Living that Vlog Life!. Timestamps:
00:09Welcome Lynne Ji!
00:59A bit of Lynne's poker backstory.
03:32Fun times playing Vegas casinos at age 19 with a fake ID
04:53More on playing tournaments whilst underage.
05:55Jamie and Lynne just got back from hanging out together at a heads-up tournament in Cabo San Lucas.
06:43Lynne talks about the event, getting busted by Jean Robert Bellande, and the epic drinking that followed.
09:39Jamie shares her side of the story. Rooting for Lynne, joining in on the drinking, and congratulating her for taking the loss in stride.
11:36Lynne was feeling down on poker before heading into the Cabo event. Did her experience there renew her passion for the game?
15:18Jamie gives some love to Lynne's vlog. What are her plans for content creation in that space?
17:02The pain of trying to get people to agree to participate or collaborate in your poker content.
18:34Is the transparency of having a poker vlog bad if you're trying to play in private games?
21:25Jamie appreciates the lack of expressed entitlement in Lynne's approach to poker.
23:26Lynne turns the table on Ben and asks about his background in poker, and how he met Jamie.
26:47Lynne found it easier to find motivation to grind when she was living in a tiny apartment. Does minimalist living make it easier to focus?
29:36Lynne feels happiest when she's singularly focused on something fulfilling. Ben feels similarly.
32:09Does Lynne have a drinking problem?
33:08Thoughts on being young and just saying "yes" to new opportunities.
34:13Love to WPT for running a great event and allowing Lynne to use all of her footage from it. Is the poker industry a bit backward in how restrictive it tends to be in its approach to event footage?
37:16Now that Cabo has her feeling somewhat rejuvenated, what are Lynne's immediate poker plans?
40:21Lynne chats about a mystery friend who helped her gain a mature perspective on money.
42:57If she wasn't playing poker right now, what would she be doing?
44:30Should Lynne replace Ben as cohost of The Rake?
47:16Lynne flips the table again and asks Ben and Jamie what they would do if they couldn't be involved in poker.
49:36Wrapping up. Thanks Lynne!