Frustrated Daniel Negreanu looks to avoid sweep by Phil Hellmuth

By Jim Barnes
reviewjournal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Negreanu said he knows he’s a better heads-up poker player than Phil Hellmuth — but that’s not what the scoreboard says. And if Hellmuth wins their third straight “High Stakes Duel” match, he will walk away with bragging rights and $350,000 of Negreanu’s money. The match will be broadcast at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the subscription video service PokerGO.

