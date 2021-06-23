Cancel
Weight Loss

A Pet's Healthy Weight Starts with Mindful Feeding and Treating Practices

By PRWeb
Times Union
 14 days ago

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. As families find new routines and activities after a year at home, they can also create new habits when sharing food and treats with their pets. The Pet Food Institute (PFI), the national trade association representing U.S. dog and cat food makers, recently launched a new resource with practical feeding and treating tips to help pets sustain a healthy weight. The animated video, titled “Feeding and Treating for a Long and Healthy Life,” includes guidelines and ideas on how families can fight pet obesity and support the best quality of life for their pets.

