DANVERS — Due to the MIAA extending its playoff season into July, the weather has presented some unique circumstances, and in more forms than one. Despite having its championship bout postponed Wednesday night, and midgame no less, St. John’s Prep finished the job on Thursday. Sophomore star Jimmy Ayers would finish with four goals during the contest, as the Eagles captured their first Div. 1 boys lacrosse title since 2010 with an 11-7 victory over Catholic Conference foe BC High.