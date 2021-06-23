Cancel
Home cook's recipe for oozing Mars Bar and Caramilk SAUSAGE ROLLS using a $20 gadget takes the internet by storm

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

An Australian home cook has gone viral on TikTok overnight after sharing how to make Mars Bar and Caramilk sausage rolls.

The amateur baker, who goes by the username Scribblefix, used Kmart's popular $20 sausage roll maker to prepare the tasty desserts.

The recipe only requires three ingredients - puff pastry, Mars Bars and Cadbury Caramilk chocolate - and wouldn't require much time to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u254r_0acVcPox00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ft8Wq_0acVcPox00

To make the dessert sausage rolls, the home cook placed half a sheet of puff pastry into the device and removed the chocolate from the wrappers.

Two rows of Caramilk were placed in the centre spaces on the right side of the sausage roll maker, while two Mars Bars were placed on the left side.

The other half of the puff pastry sheet was then placed on top of the chocolate before being cooked.

The chocolate-filled pastries were golden brown on the outside with a soft, gooey centre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaD3q_0acVcPox00
The Kmart sausage roll maker has also proven to be a versatile product as it has been used to make a wide variety of dishes, including miniature hot dogs, eclairs, chiko rolls and banana bread treats

The video has since been viewed more than 1.1 million times with thousands of TikTok users wanting to recreate the easy dessert themselves.

'Omg how dangerous would that be!' one person wrote.

'You really did something here,' another said, a third added: 'Looks delicious!'

The Kmart sausage roll maker has also proven to be a versatile product as it has been used to make a wide variety of dishes, including miniature hot dogs, eclairs, chiko rolls and banana bread treats.

How to make Mars Bar and Caramilk sausage rolls:

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet puff pastry
  • 2 Mars Bars
  • 2 rows of Cadbury Caramilk

Method

Place half a sheet of puff pastry over the Kmart sausage roll maker

Remove the chocolate from the wrappers

Place the Caramilk in the centre of the device on the right and the Mars Bars on the centre on the left

Place the remaining half of the puff pastry sheet on top and cook for a few minutes until golden brown

Source: TikTok

