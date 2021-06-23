Kate Lawler reveals incredible home transformation in daughter Noa's adorable nature-themed nursery

Kate Lawler has revealed her incredible home transformation in daughter Noa's adorable nature-themed nursery.

The 41-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Monday to share some snaps from inside her newborn baby's bedroom.

Captioning the series of impressive before and after shots, she wrote: 'Moving home during my pregnancy wasn’t as stressful as everyone told me it would be. Trying to get it decorated ahead of the potato’s arrival however...

Asking fans: The 41-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to show off the results of her hard work decorating

'Slowly but surely, room by room, we’re getting there and these photos show what the nursery looked like before we moved in compared to now. I’m so happy. It wasn’t a huge job.

'The flooring was in really good condition before but we wanted carpet in this room. We painted the fireplace surrounding and replaced the blind, painted and obviously the dreamy wallpaper was a must.'

The mother opted for a colourful wildlife scene wallpaper, featuring various woodland creatures, for half of the room and painted the rest in muted tones.

The series of pictures showed just how much progress the Virgin Radio host and her fiancé Martin had made in the room, removing any trace of the bright red paint that used to be on the walls.

Instead the room is now much calmer and the perfect place for a child, and even appears to be a popular spot for Kate's dog who was captured lounging on the carpet in one of the pictures.

The new mother has been honest on social media about her experiences with parenthood and earlier this week she revealed she is regretting not taking more time off to be with her newborn as she prepares to return to work.

Penning a lengthy question on her Instagram story, Kate wrote: 'I already regret not taking longer maternity leave. I wish I had taken proper time off everything.

'I'm going back to Virgin Radio in 3 weeks and on top the other work I do on here etc it's such an overwhelming feeling.

'I just don't want to leave Noa. I thought I'd feel different. I really did. Everyone tells me, 'once you're back at work you'll feel like you again'... did you?'

Kate's regret follows an earlier question to her fans in which she asked how much maternity leave other people took.

Seeing some of the responses, she said she was 'feeling more guilty than I already did'.

Earlier this month, on June 6, Kate and Martin managed to celebrate what would have been their wedding day, with Noa, in the sunshine.

They enjoyed 'a walk in Hampstead Heath' with her family before 'drinking a bottle of bubbles in our paddling pool'.

Sharing a series of blissful snaps on Instagram, Kate insisted that 'good things come to those who wait' while sharing a kiss with her husband-to-be alongside sweet photos of their little girl and beloved pet dogs.

Posting a lengthy caption alongside the images, Kate told her social media followers that she 'can't wait' to marry her partner, adding that the big day will now take place 'in 2022'.

Kate sweetly said of Martin: 'I've never loved anyone this much or felt so loved by anyone either.'

Candid: The new mother has been honest on social media about her experiences with parenthood and earlier this week she revealed she is regretting not taking more time off to be with her newborn as she prepares to return to work

She wrote in full: 'What should have been our wedding day 2021. Today was the second date we chose after we were forced to cancel our big day on June 13th 2020 due to Covid-19.

'Anyone else had to reschedule their wedding twice? So we didn't get married on our 7 year anniversary or today after nearly 8 years together.

'Instead we'll be saying "I do" in 2022 but we celebrated what would have been our special day with lovely walk on Hampstead Heath, drinking a bottle of bubbles in our new paddling pool, sunbathing and enjoying the sunshine in our gorgeous garden with the kids.'

Kate went on: 'Things will be so different when we finally tie the knot to how they would have been had we married last year.

Sweet: Kate and her fiancé Martin were meant to tie the knot on June 6, however postponed their big day for the second time in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

'Noa will be 18 months old and instead of heading to the Seychelles just us two, we've decided on a road trip around Europe with Noa, Baxter and Shirley instead and I can't wait.

'What I'm most looking forward to is marrying Boj. The day we met I told him I wasn't interested in marriage or kids. LOL. I've never loved anyone this much or felt so loved by anyone either.

'I'm eternally grateful to have you by my side. You've helped me through undoubtedly the most challenging 4 months of my life.

'(Probably yours too putting up with me) To say having a baby tests your relationship is a understatement but your kindness, patience, support, love, endless cuddles and late-night bedtime chats reassuring me and reminding me that everything will get better has made me love you even more.

'Nobody will ever understand just how much you helped me and you're the reason I'm still here.

'Today has felt incredibly special. Honestly, the day I finally become Mrs "Not" Handsome will be the happiest day of my life. All good things really do come to those who wait.' [sic]