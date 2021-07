COVID-19 remains a serious health emergency in India. The country was devastated by a second wave of the disease over April to May 2021, with daily new cases rising as high as 400,000, and daily death tolls as high as 4,500. Scenes of oxygen, ventilator and bed shortages rose the alarm worldwide. Such was the prevalence of cases in India that the Delta variant—first detected in India in late 2020—is now on track to become the dominant strain of the virus worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.