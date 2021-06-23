Angels move LHP Jose Quintana to bullpen upon return

Cancel
Los Angeles Angels left-hander Jose Quintana, who was activated from the injured list Monday, was moved to the bullpen upon his return, manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday. Maddon told reporters that the 32-year-old veteran, who has started in 256 of his 263 career major league outings, accepted the move without complaint.

