Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

One man’s villain is another man’s hero

By Laurel Kraus
Grosse Pointe News
 15 days ago

With the recent airing of the new Disney+ series featuring Marvel character Loki, I’ve been thinking about villains in fiction: specifically, how we perceive them and what makes a really good one. Loki is arguably my favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — I say this while having no...

www.grossepointenews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villainous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Books & Literaturehardcoredroid.com

A Villain’s Twisted Heart Review

A Villain’s Twisted Heart is a dating sim by Genius Inc. Play as a young woman with the ability to bring to life anything she reads aloud. One evening you’re kidnapped by a mysterious robbed stranger, known as the Unraveller. The Unraveller forces you to read aloud specific passages from Red Riding Hood, Peter Pan, and The Snow Queen. Fortunately for you, you can’t control what you summon forth when you read aloud and instead of bringing forth the items your capture demands you summon forth three handsome villains. Now you must team up with these literary lawbreakers to stop the evil Unraveller from destroying your world.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

How Many Freddy Krueger Movies Are There?

The ‘80s were the golden era of slasher and perhaps no character better personified the combination of camp horror better than Freddy Krueger. With his torched skin and iconic bladed glove, the face of Freddy has been embedded into the consciousness of horror fans since the first movie in the series was released in 1984. Directed by Wes Craven, A Nightmare of Elm Street became massive success, and the character and franchise would go on to feature in multiple sequels and spinoffs.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Hockey Mask From Jason Goes To Hell Sells For $225,000 At Auction

It kind of has to be said, it must be nice having all that money to toss around, since paying $180,000 for a hockey mask used in Jason Goes to Hell, is a ridiculous sum of money, even for a movie prop, especially one that looks like it could break if someone sneezed on it the wrong way. The price was kicked up to $225K after all was said and done, and Kane Hodder, who played Jason Voorhees, even signed the thing. That goes to show that those with money spend it on the strangest things since other items at the auction that were used as props in various movies, such as a Velociraptor egg from Jurassic Park, Vasquez’s M-41A Pulse Rifle from Aliens, and a few other items went for far less than this one beaten up old hockey mask. But among horror fans, this is akin to the holy grail since not only has it been used, it belongs to one of the longest-running horror franchises around that people still talk about and happen to love. There’s no practical side to this when it comes to collecting since this mask might be a piece of cinematic history, but it’s hard to see plunking that kind of money down for any single item unless it has a practical use.

Comments / 0

Community Policy