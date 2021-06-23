Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Vice President Harris to promote COVID-19 vaccinations during trip to Detroit Monday

Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rv9GY_0acVaKa800

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Detroit next week.

Harris will visit our city Monday as part of the "We Can Do This" tour, which is an effort to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among those who still need protection from the coronavirus.

According to the White House, she will be "highlighting the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilizing grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts."

Further details of the Vice President's trip will be announced in the near future.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Harris, MI
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Vice President Harris’ first trip to the border: What you need to know

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to El Paso, Texas Friday for her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border following mounting criticism from Republicans for not going sooner after being tapped by President Biden to oversee the administration’s efforts in tackling "root causes" of the border crisis. Upon arrivalal in...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court delivers defeat to Harris with donor-privacy decision

Her name is no longer on the case, but Vice President Kamala Harris suffered a Supreme Court smackdown last week when the justices toppled California’s donor-disclosure requirement for charities. As California attorney general, Ms. Harris turned up the heat on charitable nonprofits by insisting that they submit to her office...
Newsweek

Congresswoman at Border With Trump Skipped In-Person House Vote Citing Pandemic

Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI) cited the pandemic as a reason she voted by proxy, a system she previously railed against while visiting the southern border with Donald Trump. Rep. McClain voted by proxy last Tuesday and Wednesday in a letter seen by Newsweek where she said she was "unable to...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Democrats fear Kamala Harris can’t beat any GOPer in 2024, including Trump: report

Democrats are increasingly fearful Vice President Kamala Harris’ missteps will open the door for Republicans to regain the White House, a new report said Friday. Dems, including senior White House officials, fear that Harris will lose to any Republican she faces — including former President Donald Trump — if President Biden does not seek reelection in 2024, Axios reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump’s Fantasy Legal World

Just like you, Donald Trump has some big summer plans, though his are probably more grandiose: He’s going to be reinstated to the presidency by August, and he’s going to sue Facebook, Twitter, Google’s YouTube, and their respective CEOs for violating his First Amendment rights. The first of these is impossible. The second, which Trump announced during a press conference this morning, is only marginally more likely to succeed.
Cleveland, OHtheohiostar.com

Cleveland Plain Dealer Editorial Board Endorses Nina Turner

The Cleveland Plain Dealer released its endorsement in the Democrat Party primary in Ohio’s 3rd District, slated for August 3. The paper chose the former co-chair to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign and former Cleveland City Council member Nina Turner. The paper said that Ohio has a long...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Lawsuit Claims Michelle Obama, Democrats Coerced Facebook to Ban Him

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, for pressuring Facebook to ban him from the platform, thereby making it harder for him to run for president in 2024. Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the platform violated his and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Essential Politics: Misunderstood, set up to stumble — or neither? Making sense of Kamala Harris’ standing

This is the July 7, 2021, edition of the Essential Politics newsletter. Like what you’re reading? Sign up to get it in your inbox three times a week. Is the Biden administration setting Vice President Kamala Harris up for failure? Is she a historic figure but “not that interesting” as a politician? Are white liberals, despite their rhetoric, “gun-shy” in elevating women and women of color?

Comments / 2

Community Policy