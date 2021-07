The State Board of Higher Education gave tentative approval to a UND proposal to consolidate dormitory rooms on the campus. The proposal would see dormitory-style buildings organized in a cluster around Wilkerson Hall, with extensive improvements made to some of those buildings, while some residential structures east of the English Coulee would be torn down. New construction projects could happen west of the coulee, including new student apartments that would be managed by a private company. The SBHE OK’d the project at its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 29, but the proposal needs further budgetary approval at a meeting in July.