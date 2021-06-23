Cancel
NBA

Draft Lottery: Thunder Draw Number 6 Pick In This Year's NBA Draft

By News 9
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking News Update: The Thunder will get the number six pick in this year's upcoming NBA Draft. The NBA lottery, held Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., decided the first fourteen selections in next month’s draft. Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee will have more tonight at 10 on the Thunder's pick.

