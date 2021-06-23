Weddings grow as pandemic restrictions are lifted

The State of Michigan has officially been fully reopened.

“Effective today there is no more mask or gathering order. Effective today there is no more capacity limits indoors or outdoors,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer at a press conference on the lifting of state pandemic restrictions.

As Governor Whitmer made the announcement, phones were ringing off the hook at places like The Roostertail in Detroit. Already, the sizes of gatherings and wedding receptions at the popular banquet hall are increasing.

The President of the Roostertail, Micheal Schoenith, says operating in the pandemic puts such changes in perspective.

“We have been adjusting the last sixteen months with all the announcements. This one sounds almost too good to be true,” said Schoenith.

But it is true. For Brittany Hill and Corey Renaud, it is a dream come true. The high school sweethearts from South Lyon plan to get married in August.

Tuesday, Brittany and her mom Tammy Hill stopped at The Roostertail to work out arrangements for her wedding reception. They are excited that they will be able to invite as many as 300 guests for the celebration happening this summer.

Brittany says many wondered if it would happen in time.

“I have been positive this whole time because I said, it has to end eventually. It can’t keep going,” said Brittany.

“I was more the negative one. I said let’s postpone. She is like, mom we got this. We will figure it out. Just like everyone else. If we have to make changes we will make changes. But we don’t have to make changes now,” said Tammy, smiling.

“You want to have the big wedding, the big Cinderella wedding and I can finally have it now,” said Brittany.

Schoenith says the restrictions may be lifted, but the pandemic is still creating challenges. His business is dealing with supply chain issues. The prices of beef are high. Some foods are hard to get. As the size of weddings increases, he is dealing with a Champagne shortage.

“We can’t buy enough Champagne,” said Schoenith.