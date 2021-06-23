Even in Utah, Whitecaps happy to play before fans vs. Galaxy

SEATTLE — Soccer’s weird sometimes. The Seattle Sounders drew 2-2 against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps in what looked a lot like a Concacaf Champions League match throughout much of the second half. Going into the game the Sounders were top of the Supporters’ Shield race, while the Whitecaps were at the bottom of the Western Conference tied for points with FC Dallas with 7 through 9 games. The Sounders took the lead late in the first half, but Vancouver had jumped out in front just over 10 minutes into the second half after some frustrating plays from the back line and goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland. Seattle salvaged a point from this one thanks to a fantastic goal from Jimmy Medranda, but this is likely a result with which the team and fans alike will be frustrated.