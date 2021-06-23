Even in Utah, Whitecaps happy to play before fans vs. Galaxy
At some point, hopefully soon for the Vancouver Whitecaps, the team will be able to return to Canada and resume the Major League Soccer season at home. Until then -- and signs are positive it will happen by August -- the Whitecaps continue to play home matches at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, the home of MLS rival Real Salt Lake. That's the site of Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Galaxy, with Vancouver the home team and playing in front of fans for the first time this season.