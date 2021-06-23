Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Sendoso's Rapid Customer Growth Drives Expansion of Partner Ecosystem with Addition of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Via Workato

By PRWeb
Register Citizen
 14 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform, today unveiled its newest integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, expanding its network of integrations to support the diversified data needs from a rapidly growing enterprise customer base after seeing triple-digit revenue growth and more than double YoY platform utilization in the past 12 months.

www.registercitizen.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Retention#Microsoft Dynamics 365#Customer Success#Via#Partner Ecosystem#Prweb#The Sending Platform#Sunrise Technologies#Netsuite#Oracle#Mql#Gmail#Salesloft#Heap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
TechnologyApple Insider

SolarWinds hackers stole data from Microsoft's customer support system

A hacking group believed to be responsible for the SolarWinds breaches used access to Microsoft's support tools via a compromised customer service agent's computer, a breach that enabled the hackers to perform further hacks against Microsoft's customers. Disclosed on Friday via a blog post, Microsoft confirmed its investigation into the...
BusinessTechRepublic

Future Fit companies build success through partner ecosystems

Recent Forrester research demonstrates how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. In our recent research, we have demonstrated how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. And we have determined that companies that are customer obsessed grow 2.5 times faster than others. Creativity—finding new solutions to old problems and making breakthroughs to new business models, new products, and new ways of working—give you the power to differentiate and grow.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Solace Power Inc. Announces Process To Seek Strategic Partners, Aims To Achieve Rapid Growth And Penetration Of Addressable Markets

MOUNT PEARL, NL, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solace Power Inc. ("Solace Power" or the "Company"), a world leader in differentiated wireless power technology, announces that its board of directors (the "Board"), following a review in collaboration with the Company's strategic advisor, Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc. ("Clariti"), has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to seek the support of one or more strategic partners to assist the Company in achieving its growth aspirations.
BusinessLumia UK

Microsoft named Principal Partner for COP26

The time is now for greater ambition and faster action towards net zero. Time is running out on efforts to stabilize our global climate system. Doing so will require transitioning our world to a net zero carbon economy by 2050. Failing to do so risks unprecedented social and economic disruption. This year, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in many ways represents our last chance. Countries must come together and agree on a coordinated approach to an unprecedented social and economic transition.
SoftwareCIO

Driving AI Expansion with Intel oneAPI

The holy grail of cross platform, heterogenous computing is within sight since Intel announced its pathfinding oneAPI initiative a couple years ago. With the increasing pace of advancements in high performance computing, compute acceleration and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, this cross platform, hardware-agnostic vision is key to driving technology toward the betterment of humankind, a shared aspiration of both Intel and Dell Technologies.
Sciencearxiv.org

A flexible Bayesian framework for individualized inference via dynamic borrowing

The explosion in high-resolution data capture technologies in health has increased interest in making inference about individual-level parameters. While technology may provide substantial data on a single individual, how best to use multisource population data to improve individualized inference remains an open research question. One possible approach, the multisource exchangeability model (MEM), is a Bayesian method for integrating data from supplementary sources into the analysis of a primary source. MEM was originally developed to improve inference for a single study by borrowing information from similar previous studies; however, its computational burden grows exponentially with the number of supplementary sources, making it unsuitable for applications where hundreds or thousands of supplementary sources (i.e., individuals) could contribute to inference on a given individual. In this paper, we propose the data-driven MEM (dMEM), a two-stage approach that includes both source selection and clustering to enable the inclusion of an arbitrary number of sources to contribute to individualized inference in a computationally tractable and data-efficient way. We illustrate the application of dMEM to individual-level human behavior and mental well-being data collected via smartphones, where our approach increases individual-level estimation precision by 84% compared with a standard no-borrowing method and outperforms recently-proposed competing methods in 80% of individuals.
Businessmartechseries.com

Webprofits to Aggressively Drive Airtasker’s UK Growth Plan

Webprofits helps Airtasker grow its presence in the UK market. Airtasker, the number one community that connects people and services with those who need them, chose leading independent digital growth consultancy, Webprofits, as a strategic partner to help them expand to new markets. Following a successful IPO in early 2021,...
ComputersHPCwire

NVIDIA, Partners Extending Arm Ecosystem from Exascale to the Edge

June 28, 2021 — Supercomputing centers around the world looking for a flexible, energy-efficient alternative to diversify their systems are beginning to turn to Arm for their exascale supercomputers. Arm is the world’s most popular CPU architecture, according to the company, but the x86 architecture has more than 97 percent...
Businessmartechseries.com

Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation

Accenture announced it has acquired Bionic to help clients ignite customer growth through an entrepreneurial approach designed for large organizations, enabling them to launch new products and businesses that fulfill unmet customer needs. The acquisition strengthens Accenture Interactive’s ability to help its clients drive growth by reimagining experiences and seizing new market and customer opportunities with less risk and more confidence.
Retailthepaypers.com

Driving a seamless ecommerce expansion

Deutsche Bank’s Kilian Thalhammer explores how the treasury departments are navigating the changing online shopping landscape. As countries locked down and retailers temporarily closed their doors, ecommerce sales rose dramatically. To meet this heightened demand for online shopping, treasury departments have been hard at work to ensure their operations can cope.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

ObvioHealth Raises $31 Million, Adds Two Strategic Partners to Bolster Capabilities and Drive Growth Globally

ObvioHealth, a global Virtual Research Organization (VRO), announces it has raised $31 million in its latest round of financing. The round was led by two new partners: Dedalus Group, an international healthcare IT and diagnostic software provider, leader in Europe and backed by Ardian, and Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Novotech”), Asia Pacific’s highest revenue biotech-specialist CRO in 2020.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Drive Big Growth | IBM, Microsoft, SAP-SE, Ambrosus, Arc-net

Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry's performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Softwaredallassun.com

Microsoft to introduce Dynamic Refresh Rate for Windows 11

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): With the newly launched Windows 11 just around, dynamic refresh rate or DRR has finally been introduced by Microsoft and it should help improve battery life on laptops. Higher refresh rate display smartphones have had software-enabled dynamic refresh rate capabilities for a while now as...
Businessmartechseries.com

SonyLIV Enters into Strategic Partnership with TCS to Transform Customer Experience and Drive Growth

Tata Consultancy Services Will Help Speed and Scale SonyLIV’s Innovation to Accelerate its Journey Towards Becoming a Global Next-Generation OTT Player. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has entered into a strategic partnership with India’s premier OTT streaming platform, SonyLIV, to help create an innovative business model enabled by digital technologies, enhance customer experience, and pave the path to future growth.
Softwareaithority.com

AISERA Transforms Customer Experience & Customer Service With AI & Automation

Next-Generation AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Solution Automates Revenue Operations, Customer Service and Technical Support for Personalized Concierge-Grade Customer Experience (CX) Aisera, the world’s first AI Customer service that automates tasks, actions, and workflows for all organizations, announced that it has significantly enhanced its Customer Service & Customer Experience (CX) solutions. The...
Businessthepaypers.com

RationalFX, TruNarrative to drive customer acquisition

Regtech platform TruNarrative has been selected by Rational Group, home of FX and payment companies RationalFX and Xendpay, to boost its customer onboarding and identity verification processes and deliver an improved customer experience. Established in 2005, RationalFX has facilitated over USD 12 billion of international payments for their 180,000+ registered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy