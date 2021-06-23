Cancel
Otero County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 652 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Otero County Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

