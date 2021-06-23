Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTY At 751 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Duncan, or 10 miles southwest of Columbus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Platte County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH