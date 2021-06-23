Cancel
Vacaville, CA

Truck carrying nearly 4,000 gallons of fuel overturns on Northern California highway

By Victoria Hsieh
Sacramento Bee
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA diesel truck carrying 3,800 gallons of fuel overturned on Highway 37 next to Napa Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area and shut down the freeway, according to authorities. Crews from Vacaville Fire Department and Solano County Inter-Agency Hazmat Team worked to transfer fuel to another carrier to upright the truck, the California Highway Patrol said. There is no spill of fuel, according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

