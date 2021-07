With the 2020-21 season in the rearview mirror and the NBA draft lottery complete, the focus for the Charlotte Hornets now shifts to what the roster will look like for the 2021-22 campaign. With some promising young pieces in place and some solid veteran contributors, the Hornets will look to fill out the roster to build on the positive momentum from the past season. Two areas in need of improvement are the center position and shooting. Charlotte finished the year in the bottom half of the league in total rebounding, defensive rebounding, and blocks, areas that they will need to shore up heading into next year. They also struggled in field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and scoring, finishing in the bottom half of these categories as well.