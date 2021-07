Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Spark Education Limited (NASDAQ: SPRK) has filed for up to $100M IPO. Spark Education is a pioneer and innovator in China's K-12 after-school tutoring, or AST, market, offering foundational learning services, with a current focus on students aged from 3 to 12. According to CIC, SPRK is the first online education company to develop and offer online small-class foundational learning courses on a large scale. As a result of Spark's unique approach to learning, they have become China's largest online small-class education company in terms of gross billings in 2020 and the number of students as of December 31, 2020, according to CIC.