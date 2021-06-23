Here's What Type Of Horror Movie Character AHS Fans Want To See
It's no secret that "American Horror Story" often riffs on classic horror movie characters, tropes, sub-genres, and franchises with its own delightfully terrifying modern vision. Let's face it: haunted houses, demonic asylums, and covens of witches aren't exactly groundbreaking ideas set to change the landscape of the horror genre. But it's what Ryan Murphy and the writers do within the constraints of the genre which makes them interesting. "1984" took slasher films like "Friday the 13th" and "Scream" and blended them with its signature style of the supernatural to create something wholly new.www.looper.com