Texas State

IN OUR VIEW | Dogged on Twitter: Texas governor gets heat after vetoing animal cruelty bill

Texarkana Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA politician can get away with a lot of things without the public batting an eye. But some things can bring a lot of heat, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is finding out. The state Legislature passed a bill called the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, strengthening the state's animal cruelty laws. A provision would forbid dog owners from tethering their dogs outside without adequate water or shelter, require proper fitting collars and prohibit the use of heavy chains. Violations would be a Class C misdemeanor.

