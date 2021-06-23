IN OUR VIEW | Dogged on Twitter: Texas governor gets heat after vetoing animal cruelty bill

A politician can get away with a lot of things without the public batting an eye. But some things can bring a lot of heat, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is finding out. The state Legislature passed a bill called the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, strengthening the state's animal cruelty laws. A provision would forbid dog owners from tethering their dogs outside without adequate water or shelter, require proper fitting collars and prohibit the use of heavy chains. Violations would be a Class C misdemeanor.