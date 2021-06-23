Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Woman pleads in murder case

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 14 days ago

LOCKPORT — A Syracuse woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of her 3-year-old child.

Alechmarie Pizarro entered her plea to a count of first-degree manslaughter during a hearing before Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. She faces a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

Murphy made no commitment on what potential sentence he'll hand down.

A Niagara County grand jury had indicted Pizarro, 22, in October on counts of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of her son, Christopher Pizarro. Niagara Falls police said the boy died in February 2020 while the family was living in the Cataract City.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the child's death a homicide due to blunt force injuries to his head. Prosecutors said the injuries were sustained between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15, 2020.

Police said the indictment was the result of a "lengthy investigation."

“The Niagara Falls Police Department should be commended on the professional and thorough job they did investigating this most difficult case” Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said after the plea.

Pizarro has been held, since her arrest, in lieu of $125,000 cash bail or a $250,000 bond.

