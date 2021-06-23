Phoenix Suns Fan Nick McKellar Has His Own Action Figure and the Bidding War Has Escalated to Insane Levels
Talk about capitalizing on the moment. Phoenix Suns fan Nick McKellar, also known as the “Suns in four” guy, has seen his fame grow to new levels ever since Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. McKellar, who lives in Colorado, was at a Denver Nuggets home game to cheer on his Suns. After some good-natured chirping escalated into a fight, McKellar, decked out in a Suns jersey, walked away a hero, even to Nuggets fans. His fame has grown significantly and shows no signs of slowing down, judging by the price of a quickly-made action figure of McKellar.www.sportscasting.com