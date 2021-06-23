Cancel
Phoenix Suns Fan Nick McKellar Has His Own Action Figure and the Bidding War Has Escalated to Insane Levels

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
 14 days ago
Talk about capitalizing on the moment. Phoenix Suns fan Nick McKellar, also known as the “Suns in four” guy, has seen his fame grow to new levels ever since Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. McKellar, who lives in Colorado, was at a Denver Nuggets home game to cheer on his Suns. After some good-natured chirping escalated into a fight, McKellar, decked out in a Suns jersey, walked away a hero, even to Nuggets fans. His fame has grown significantly and shows no signs of slowing down, judging by the price of a quickly-made action figure of McKellar.

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it's happening in the world of sports, then we're on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you'll find anywhere online.

