Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga Toyota donates more than $6,000 to city schools foundation

Anniston Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylacauga Toyota has donated more than $6,000 so far this year to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, according to a news release. The company is donating $30 from each new car sold to the foundation, which will be applied directly to the advancement of education in all curriculum areas impacting all students in Sylacauga City Schools, according to the release. The first $1,000 check was given in January, followed by $990 in February, $1,320 in March and $3,030 total for April and May, for $6,340 altogether.

