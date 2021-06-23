Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Here’s what the Supreme Court’s ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

By Larry Stone
Seattle Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn sporting terms, this was Super Bowl XLVIII, with the NCAA playing the role of the thoroughly trounced Denver Broncos. In legal terms, this may well turn out to be college sports’ version of Flood v. Kuhn, a case that in isolation didn’t lead to massive change, but which laid the groundwork for future challenges that struck down Major League Baseball’s reserve clause. The resulting advent of free agency fundamentally altered the nature of not just baseball, but all professional sports.

www.seattletimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Washington Education
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Government
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Football#The Supreme Court#Denver Broncos#Flood#Major League Baseball#Ncaa V Alston#Tulane University#Anti Ncaa#Espn#Ncaa V Board Of Regents#Nil#Image#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Las Vegas, NVknpr

What's At Stake For UNLV, UNR After Supreme Court NCAA Ruling?

The intercollegiate athletics community is digesting the Supreme Court ruling that rejected restrictions on compensating student athletes. Monday’s unanimous decision was a setback for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which opposed payments it says put the athletes’ amateur status at risk. This comes as college sports bring in billions of dollars through TV deals and ticket sales.
U.S. Politicsmidmajormadness.com

Supreme Court’s NCAA ruling indicates bigger changes may be ahead

In a ruling possibly indicative of events to follow, the Supreme Court unanimously decided Monday that the NCAA cannot place limits on modest education-related payments and benefits to student athletes. The ruling itself only appears to reference very specific forms of compensation, for instance laptops, tutoring, study abroad, and academic-related...
College Sportsperutribune.com

Writing’s on the wall, NCAA. Pay college athletes

It’s not just mania about college hoops that puts the “madness” in March Madness. Think about the money behind NCAA basketball. John Calipari, coach of perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky, makes $8 million a year. Duke’s famed Mike Krzyzewski makes $7 million. Closer to home, University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood got $3.8 million this year.
College Sportsdailyutahchronicle.com

Supreme Court Ruling Shakes Up NCAA’s Business Model

College athletics has been and still is a major part of the college experience. Whether it’s going to football games or gymnastics meets, the student body enjoys the competition and comes together, united, to root for the student-athletes to beat the opposing team while watching their fellow students use their athletic craft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy